Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 334.87 crore, up 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.87 crore in December 2018 up 14.69% from Rs. 291.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 down 71.01% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2018 up 3.42% from Rs. 19.31 crore in December 2017.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2017.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 214.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -38.46% over the last 12 months.