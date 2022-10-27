Mangal Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, up 60.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in September 2022 up 60.16% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2022 up 45.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2022 up 60.34% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2021.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 122.95 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 43.05% over the last 12 months.