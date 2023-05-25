Mangal Credit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, up 63.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2023 up 63.35% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 up 34.77% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2023 up 38.87% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 113.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.