Mangal Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.04 crore in March 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022 up 24.81% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 125.95 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)