Mangal Credit Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 67.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in March 2021 up 67.7% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 down 78.27% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021 down 65.91% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2020.

Mangal Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in March 2020.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 59.05 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.35% returns over the last 6 months and 63.12% over the last 12 months.