Mangal Credit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in March 2019 up 7.47% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2019 up 42.05% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019 up 35.71% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2018.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 58.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 21.38% returns over the last 12 months.