Mangal Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2022 up 21.99% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 4.37% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2021.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 125.40 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)