Mangal Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 60.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.04% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2022 up 64.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.