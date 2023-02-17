Mangal Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 60.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in December 2022 up 60.04% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2022 up 64.23% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 116.10 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.97% returns over the last 6 months and 12.23% over the last 12 months.