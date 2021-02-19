Mangal Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 14.86% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 8.07% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2020 up 14.55% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2019.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 58.80 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.58% returns over the last 6 months and 47.74% over the last 12 months.