Mangal Credit Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in December 2018 down 17.37% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 up 5.39% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2018 down 5.97% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

Mangal Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Mangal Credit shares closed at 48.85 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and 21.82% over the last 12 months.