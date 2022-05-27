 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mandhana Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 101.11% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Mandhana Retail Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 13.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.

The Mandhana Retail Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.93 0.05 0.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.93 0.05 0.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.84 0.01 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.90 0.96
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.83 0.77 0.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 -1.65 -1.69
Other Income 0.59 0.33 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.03 -1.31 -1.35
Interest 0.12 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.15 -1.43 -1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.15 -1.43 -1.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.15 -1.43 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.15 -1.43 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 22.08 22.08 22.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.65 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.65 -0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.65 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.65 -0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mandhana Retail #Results #Retail #The Mandhana Retail Ventures
first published: May 27, 2022 08:06 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.