Mandhana Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 101.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Mandhana Retail Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.
Mandhana Retail shares closed at 13.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Mandhana Retail Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.93
|0.05
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.93
|0.05
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.84
|0.01
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.90
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.77
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.65
|-1.69
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.33
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-1.31
|-1.35
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-1.43
|-1.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|-1.43
|-1.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|-1.43
|-1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|-1.43
|-1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|22.08
|22.08
|22.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.65
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.65
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.65
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.65
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited