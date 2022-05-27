Mandhana Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 101.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.88% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 13.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.