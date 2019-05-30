Mandhana Retail Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Mandhana Retail Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore in March 2019 down 13.27% from Rs. 56.91 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2019 down 228.15% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 64.03% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.
Mandhana Retail shares closed at 30.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Mandhana Retail Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.36
|69.53
|55.18
|Other Operating Income
|-0.01
|0.23
|1.73
|Total Income From Operations
|49.35
|69.76
|56.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.53
|22.70
|33.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.18
|8.66
|-6.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.91
|6.20
|5.95
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.98
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.38
|30.03
|21.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|1.19
|1.17
|Other Income
|1.56
|0.16
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|1.35
|1.62
|Interest
|1.30
|0.31
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|1.04
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|1.04
|0.89
|Tax
|0.09
|0.46
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.40
|0.58
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.40
|0.58
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|22.08
|22.08
|22.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited