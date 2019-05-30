Mandhana Retail Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore in March 2019 down 13.27% from Rs. 56.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2019 down 228.15% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 64.03% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2018.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 30.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.