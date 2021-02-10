Mandhana Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 100.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 100.06% from Rs. 57.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 189.79% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 113.48% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2019.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 12.15 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.62% returns over the last 6 months and 31.35% over the last 12 months.