Mandhana Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.76 crore, down 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.76 crore in December 2018 down 5.61% from Rs. 73.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 81.68% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 down 63.31% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2017.

Mandhana Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2017.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 30.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.88% returns over the last 6 months and -78.61% over the last 12 months.