you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82% at Rs 408 crore

The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.

 
 
Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 percent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,027.51 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved raising up to USD 750 million (around Rs 5,322.75 crore) or less in one or more tranches through a medium term note programme.

It also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share.

Manappuram Finance stock closed at Rs 167.55 on BSE, down 0.33 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 07:23 pm

