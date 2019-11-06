Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82% at Rs 408 crore

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 percent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,027.51 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved raising up to USD 750 million (around Rs 5,322.75 crore) or less in one or more tranches through a medium term note programme.

It also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share.