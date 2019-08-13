App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance Q1 net profit rises 36% to Rs 272 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.99 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance on August 13 reported a 36 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 272.23 crore on a consolidated basis during the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.99 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Income (consolidated) rose to Rs 1,184.70 crore in the three months to June of 2019-20, as against Rs 947.18 crore in the same period last year, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, it said.

related news

The consolidated earnings include results of Manappuram Home Finance, Asirvad Microfinance, Manappuram Insurance Brokers and Manappuram Comptech and Consultants.

Primarily engaged in gold loan financing, the company in the recent past has ventured into microfinance, vehicle and housing loans as well as SME lending.

Shares of Manappuram Finance closed over 6 per cent down at Rs 116.30 apiece on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Manappuram Finance #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.