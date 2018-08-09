App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance net profit up 21% at Rs 200 crore in first quarter

Manappuram Finance today reported 21 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 199.99 crore in first quarter ended June of this fiscal. There was a net profit of Rs 165.39 crore in the similar April-June period of 2017-18.

Total income during the period rose to Rs 947.18 crore from Rs 856.30 crore in same period year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share.

The interim dividend among the shareholders and the dividend/dividend warrants shall be paid/ dispatched on or before 7th September 2018, it said in the filing.Besides, the company said it has also been given approval by the board to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures in multiple tranches in the current financial year.

Stock of the company closed 1.31 per cent up at Rs 112.50 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:00 pm

