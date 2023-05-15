English
    Manappuram Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.42 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,204.42 crore in March 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,054.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.12 crore in March 2023 up 16.53% from Rs. 265.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 839.27 crore in March 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 736.48 crore in March 2022.

    Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

    Manappuram Fin shares closed at 109.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and 9.19% over the last 12 months.

    Manappuram Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,204.421,242.901,054.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,204.421,242.901,054.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost275.23259.42207.94
    Depreciation43.7942.4240.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.319.7923.66
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.36108.1895.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax784.73823.09687.66
    Other Income10.755.998.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax795.48829.08696.10
    Interest382.62398.25336.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax412.86430.83359.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax412.86430.83359.17
    Tax103.74112.5193.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities309.12318.32265.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period309.12318.32265.27
    Equity Share Capital169.28169.28169.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.653.763.13
    Diluted EPS3.653.763.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.653.763.13
    Diluted EPS3.653.763.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am