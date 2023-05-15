Manappuram Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,204.42 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,204.42 crore in March 2023 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,054.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.12 crore in March 2023 up 16.53% from Rs. 265.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 839.27 crore in March 2023 up 13.96% from Rs. 736.48 crore in March 2022.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 109.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and 9.19% over the last 12 months.