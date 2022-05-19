 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manappuram Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.73 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.73 crore in March 2022 down 19.82% from Rs. 1,315.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.27 crore in March 2022 down 42.07% from Rs. 457.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.48 crore in March 2022 down 30.15% from Rs. 1,054.31 crore in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 104.55 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.26% returns over the last 6 months and -34.76% over the last 12 months.

Manappuram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,054.73 1,100.67 1,315.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,054.73 1,100.67 1,315.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 207.94 221.43 172.07
Depreciation 40.38 44.55 38.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 23.66 17.08 12.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.09 129.47 80.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 687.66 688.14 1,012.13
Other Income 8.44 9.74 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 696.10 697.88 1,015.41
Interest 336.93 351.97 407.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 359.17 345.91 607.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 359.17 345.91 607.84
Tax 93.90 86.85 149.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 265.27 259.06 457.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 265.27 259.06 457.95
Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.13 3.06 5.41
Diluted EPS 3.13 3.06 5.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.13 3.06 5.41
Diluted EPS 3.13 3.06 5.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 19, 2022 11:33 am
