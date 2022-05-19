Manappuram Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.73 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.73 crore in March 2022 down 19.82% from Rs. 1,315.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.27 crore in March 2022 down 42.07% from Rs. 457.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.48 crore in March 2022 down 30.15% from Rs. 1,054.31 crore in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.41 in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 104.55 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.26% returns over the last 6 months and -34.76% over the last 12 months.