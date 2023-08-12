Manappuram Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,339.78 crore, up 20.71% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,339.78 1,204.42 1,109.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,339.78 1,204.42 1,109.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 252.20 275.23 224.09 Depreciation 43.90 43.79 34.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 21.11 4.31 8.84 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.44 96.36 102.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 911.13 784.73 739.98 Other Income 16.78 10.75 0.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 927.91 795.48 740.53 Interest 415.36 382.62 350.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 512.55 412.86 389.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 512.55 412.86 389.56 Tax 131.64 103.74 99.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 380.91 309.12 290.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 380.91 309.12 290.12 Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.50 3.65 3.43 Diluted EPS 4.50 3.65 3.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.50 3.65 3.43 Diluted EPS 4.50 3.65 3.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited