 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manappuram Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.90 crore, down 10.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.90 crore in June 2022 down 10.31% from Rs. 1,237.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.12 crore in June 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 425.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 775.49 crore in June 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 971.98 crore in June 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 101.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.30% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.

Manappuram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,109.90 1,054.73 1,237.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,109.90 1,054.73 1,237.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 224.09 207.94 168.00
Depreciation 34.96 40.38 38.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 8.84 23.66 29.58
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.03 95.09 73.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 739.98 687.66 928.19
Other Income 0.55 8.44 5.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 740.53 696.10 933.71
Interest 350.97 336.93 363.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 389.56 359.17 570.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 389.56 359.17 570.44
Tax 99.44 93.90 145.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 290.12 265.27 425.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 290.12 265.27 425.21
Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 3.13 5.02
Diluted EPS 3.43 3.13 5.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.43 3.13 5.02
Diluted EPS 3.43 3.13 5.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Manappuram Fin #Manappuram Finance #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.