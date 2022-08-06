Manappuram Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,109.90 crore, down 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,109.90 crore in June 2022 down 10.31% from Rs. 1,237.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.12 crore in June 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 425.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 775.49 crore in June 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 971.98 crore in June 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 101.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.30% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.