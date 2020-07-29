Manappuram Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.50 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,224.50 crore in June 2020 up 28.98% from Rs. 949.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.11 crore in June 2020 up 67.55% from Rs. 220.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 969.09 crore in June 2020 up 42.96% from Rs. 677.88 crore in June 2019.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2019.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 182.45 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 62.25% over the last 12 months.