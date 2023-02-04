 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 1,100.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 259.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 871.50 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 742.43 crore in December 2021.

Manappuram Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,242.90 1,244.57 1,100.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,242.90 1,244.57 1,100.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.42 243.83 221.43
Depreciation 42.42 41.45 44.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.79 22.12 17.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.18 105.30 129.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 823.09 831.87 688.14
Other Income 5.99 7.79 9.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 829.08 839.66 697.88
Interest 398.25 366.57 351.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 430.83 473.09 345.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 430.83 473.09 345.91
Tax 112.51 124.38 86.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 318.32 348.71 259.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 318.32 348.71 259.06
Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 4.12 3.06
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.12 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 4.12 3.06
Diluted EPS 3.76 4.12 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited