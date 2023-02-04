Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 1,100.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 259.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 871.50 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 742.43 crore in December 2021.