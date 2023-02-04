English
    Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore, up 12.92% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,242.90 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 1,100.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.32 crore in December 2022 up 22.88% from Rs. 259.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 871.50 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 742.43 crore in December 2021.

    Manappuram Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,242.901,244.571,100.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,242.901,244.571,100.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost259.42243.83221.43
    Depreciation42.4241.4544.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies9.7922.1217.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.18105.30129.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax823.09831.87688.14
    Other Income5.997.799.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax829.08839.66697.88
    Interest398.25366.57351.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax430.83473.09345.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax430.83473.09345.91
    Tax112.51124.3886.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities318.32348.71259.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period318.32348.71259.06
    Equity Share Capital169.28169.28169.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.764.123.06
    Diluted EPS3.764.123.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.764.123.06
    Diluted EPS3.764.123.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited