Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.04 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.04 crore in December 2019 up 26% from Rs. 897.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.06 crore in December 2019 up 57.63% from Rs. 211.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 850.28 crore in December 2019 up 36.5% from Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2018.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2018.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 188.50 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)