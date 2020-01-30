Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.04 crore, up 26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.04 crore in December 2019 up 26% from Rs. 897.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.06 crore in December 2019 up 57.63% from Rs. 211.92 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 850.28 crore in December 2019 up 36.5% from Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2018.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2018.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 186.95 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.25% returns over the last 6 months and 105.55% over the last 12 months.