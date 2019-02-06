Manappuram Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 897.67 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.67 crore in December 2018 up 21.03% from Rs. 741.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.92 crore in December 2018 up 22.7% from Rs. 172.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 622.90 crore in December 2018 up 30.75% from Rs. 476.39 crore in December 2017.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2017.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 93.80 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.