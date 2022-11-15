 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manappuram Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,696.26 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,696.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 1,531.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 408.35 crore in September 2022 up 10.42% from Rs. 369.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,126.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.54% from Rs. 1,028.81 crore in September 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in September 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 116.65 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -40.82% over the last 12 months.

Manappuram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,696.26 1,501.98 1,531.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,696.26 1,501.98 1,531.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 364.17 313.84 287.80
Depreciation 45.83 49.08 41.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 80.52 128.30 107.77
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.50 126.12 130.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,063.24 884.64 964.90
Other Income 17.86 0.75 22.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,081.10 885.39 987.40
Interest 528.37 504.60 492.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 552.73 380.79 495.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 552.73 380.79 495.03
Tax 143.25 98.87 125.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 409.48 281.92 369.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 409.48 281.92 369.88
Minority Interest -1.13 0.16 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 408.35 282.08 369.80
Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 3.33 4.37
Diluted EPS 4.84 3.33 4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.84 3.33 4.37
Diluted EPS 4.84 3.33 4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Manappuram Fin #Manappuram Finance #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am