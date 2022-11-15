English
    Manappuram Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,696.26 crore, up 10.73% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,696.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.73% from Rs. 1,531.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 408.35 crore in September 2022 up 10.42% from Rs. 369.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,126.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.54% from Rs. 1,028.81 crore in September 2021.

    Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in September 2021.

    Manappuram Fin shares closed at 116.65 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -40.82% over the last 12 months.

    Manappuram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,696.261,501.981,531.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,696.261,501.981,531.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost364.17313.84287.80
    Depreciation45.8349.0841.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies80.52128.30107.77
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses142.50126.12130.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,063.24884.64964.90
    Other Income17.860.7522.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,081.10885.39987.40
    Interest528.37504.60492.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax552.73380.79495.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax552.73380.79495.03
    Tax143.2598.87125.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities409.48281.92369.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period409.48281.92369.88
    Minority Interest-1.130.16-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates408.35282.08369.80
    Equity Share Capital169.28169.28169.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.843.334.37
    Diluted EPS4.843.334.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.843.334.37
    Diluted EPS4.843.334.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am