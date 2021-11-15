Manappuram Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,531.92 crore, down 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,531.92 crore in September 2021 down 2.15% from Rs. 1,565.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 369.80 crore in September 2021 down 8.82% from Rs. 405.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,028.81 crore in September 2021 down 11.07% from Rs. 1,156.91 crore in September 2020.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.80 in September 2020.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 218.45 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.96% returns over the last 6 months and 36.15% over the last 12 months.