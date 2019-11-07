Manappuram Fin Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,286.79 crore, up 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,286.79 crore in September 2019 up 26.85% from Rs. 1,014.44 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.11 crore in September 2019 up 81.87% from Rs. 222.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 979.23 crore in September 2019 up 42.73% from Rs. 686.09 crore in September 2018.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.79 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.66 in September 2018.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 167.65 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 42.68% returns over the last 6 months and 102.97% over the last 12 months.