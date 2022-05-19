 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manappuram Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,481.35 crore, down 8.69% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,481.35 crore in March 2022 down 8.69% from Rs. 1,622.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.09 crore in March 2022 down 44.25% from Rs. 468.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 906.91 crore in March 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 1,189.93 crore in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 104.55 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.26% returns over the last 6 months and -34.76% over the last 12 months.

Manappuram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,481.35 1,484.45 1,622.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,481.35 1,484.45 1,622.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 301.08 305.68 233.44
Depreciation 58.14 55.65 43.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 151.37 104.78 106.59
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.95 161.49 100.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 838.81 856.85 1,138.07
Other Income 9.96 22.40 7.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 848.77 879.25 1,146.00
Interest 494.83 531.07 523.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 353.94 348.18 622.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 353.94 348.18 622.08
Tax 92.99 87.17 153.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 260.95 261.01 468.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 260.95 261.01 468.35
Minority Interest 0.14 -0.01 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 261.09 261.00 468.33
Equity Share Capital 169.27 169.28 169.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.08 5.53
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.08 5.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.08 5.53
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.08 5.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 11:33 am
