MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manappuram Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,622.32 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,622.32 crore in March 2021 up 1.06% from Rs. 1,605.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 468.33 crore in March 2021 up 18.57% from Rs. 394.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,189.93 crore in March 2021 up 2.7% from Rs. 1,158.62 crore in March 2020.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2020.

Close

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 154.20 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 28.77% over the last 12 months.

Manappuram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,622.321,643.811,605.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,622.321,643.811,605.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost233.44217.25217.33
Depreciation43.9341.0743.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies106.5980.20122.62
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses100.2996.98119.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,138.071,208.311,102.04
Other Income7.936.1912.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,146.001,214.501,114.87
Interest523.92557.25580.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax622.08657.25534.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax622.08657.25534.07
Tax153.73174.06135.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities468.35483.19398.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period468.35483.19398.20
Minority Interest-0.02-0.95-3.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates468.33482.24394.97
Equity Share Capital169.27169.24169.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.535.714.72
Diluted EPS5.535.714.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.535.714.72
Diluted EPS5.535.714.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Manappuram Fin #Manappuram Finance #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.