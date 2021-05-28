Manappuram Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,622.32 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,622.32 crore in March 2021 up 1.06% from Rs. 1,605.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 468.33 crore in March 2021 up 18.57% from Rs. 394.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,189.93 crore in March 2021 up 2.7% from Rs. 1,158.62 crore in March 2020.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2020.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 154.20 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and 28.77% over the last 12 months.