Manappuram Fin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,605.32 crore, up 47.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,605.32 crore in March 2020 up 47.97% from Rs. 1,084.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.97 crore in March 2020 up 53.77% from Rs. 256.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,158.62 crore in March 2020 up 53.88% from Rs. 752.95 crore in March 2019.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2019.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 123.05 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and 1.82% over the last 12 months.