English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manappuram Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,026.26 crore, up 34.91% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,026.26 crore in June 2023 up 34.91% from Rs. 1,501.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.89 crore in June 2023 up 75.8% from Rs. 282.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,385.70 crore in June 2023 up 48.29% from Rs. 934.47 crore in June 2022.

    Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

    Manappuram Fin shares closed at 146.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.88% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.

    Manappuram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,026.261,771.681,501.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,026.261,771.681,501.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost393.97405.82313.84
    Depreciation56.4656.1249.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies121.1747.38128.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses156.33133.59126.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,298.331,128.77884.64
    Other Income30.9126.910.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,329.241,155.68885.39
    Interest648.40589.12504.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax680.84566.56380.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax680.84566.56380.79
    Tax182.82151.2798.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities498.02415.29281.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period498.02415.29281.92
    Minority Interest-2.13-1.920.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates495.89413.37282.08
    Equity Share Capital169.28169.28169.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.884.913.33
    Diluted EPS5.884.913.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.884.913.33
    Diluted EPS5.884.913.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Manappuram Fin #Manappuram Finance #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!