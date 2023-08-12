Manappuram Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,026.26 crore, up 34.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,026.26 crore in June 2023 up 34.91% from Rs. 1,501.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.89 crore in June 2023 up 75.8% from Rs. 282.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,385.70 crore in June 2023 up 48.29% from Rs. 934.47 crore in June 2022.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 146.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.88% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.