Manappuram Fin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,563.30 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,563.30 crore in June 2021 up 3.36% from Rs. 1,512.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 436.53 crore in June 2021 up 18.59% from Rs. 368.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,122.25 crore in June 2021 up 1.7% from Rs. 1,103.52 crore in June 2020.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in June 2020.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 191.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 20.74% over the last 12 months.