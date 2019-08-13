Manappuram Fin Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,174.19 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,174.19 crore in June 2019 up 25.47% from Rs. 935.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.59 crore in June 2019 up 36% from Rs. 198.23 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 833.98 crore in June 2019 up 34.04% from Rs. 622.21 crore in June 2018.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.36 in June 2018.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 93.80 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.72% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.