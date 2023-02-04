 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Manappuram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore, up 15.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.47% from Rs. 1,484.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.17 crore in December 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,159.39 crore in December 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 934.90 crore in December 2021.

Manappuram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,714.12 1,696.26 1,484.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,714.12 1,696.26 1,484.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 385.66 364.17 305.68
Depreciation 52.72 45.83 55.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 50.94 80.52 104.78
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.53 142.50 161.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,086.27 1,063.24 856.85
Other Income 20.40 17.86 22.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,106.67 1,081.10 879.25
Interest 565.70 528.37 531.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 540.97 552.73 348.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 540.97 552.73 348.18
Tax 147.48 143.25 87.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 393.49 409.48 261.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 393.49 409.48 261.01
Minority Interest -1.32 -1.13 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 392.17 408.35 261.00
Equity Share Capital 169.28 169.28 169.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.84 3.08
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.84 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.84 3.08
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.84 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited