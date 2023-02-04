English
    Manappuram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore, up 15.47% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manappuram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.47% from Rs. 1,484.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.17 crore in December 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,159.39 crore in December 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 934.90 crore in December 2021.

    Manappuram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,714.121,696.261,484.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,714.121,696.261,484.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost385.66364.17305.68
    Depreciation52.7245.8355.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies50.9480.52104.78
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.53142.50161.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,086.271,063.24856.85
    Other Income20.4017.8622.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,106.671,081.10879.25
    Interest565.70528.37531.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax540.97552.73348.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax540.97552.73348.18
    Tax147.48143.2587.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities393.49409.48261.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period393.49409.48261.01
    Minority Interest-1.32-1.13-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates392.17408.35261.00
    Equity Share Capital169.28169.28169.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.843.08
    Diluted EPS4.654.843.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.843.08
    Diluted EPS4.654.843.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
