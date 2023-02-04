Manappuram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore, up 15.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,714.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.47% from Rs. 1,484.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.17 crore in December 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,159.39 crore in December 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 934.90 crore in December 2021.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2021.

