Manappuram Fin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.45 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,484.45 crore in December 2021 down 9.69% from Rs. 1,643.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.00 crore in December 2021 down 45.88% from Rs. 482.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 934.90 crore in December 2021 down 25.54% from Rs. 1,255.57 crore in December 2020.

Manappuram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2020.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 127.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.99% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.