Manappuram Fin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.20 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.20 crore in December 2018 up 23.88% from Rs. 872.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.12 crore in December 2018 up 41.41% from Rs. 173.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 760.71 crore in December 2018 up 40.78% from Rs. 540.36 crore in December 2017.

Manappuram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2017.

Manappuram Fin shares closed at 93.80 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.