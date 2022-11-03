 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manali Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore, down 35.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore in September 2022 down 35.42% from Rs. 403.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 119.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.56 crore in September 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 165.51 crore in September 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 93.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.60% over the last 12 months.

Manali Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.67 300.91 403.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.67 300.91 403.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.56 226.83 173.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.84 -32.72 24.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.19 8.21 6.94
Depreciation 5.35 5.24 4.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.74 47.37 37.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.67 45.97 157.25
Other Income 6.55 5.55 4.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.21 51.53 161.39
Interest 1.70 1.76 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.51 49.76 159.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.51 49.76 159.56
Tax 4.80 12.62 39.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.71 37.14 119.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.71 37.14 119.62
Equity Share Capital 86.03 86.03 86.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 2.16 6.95
Diluted EPS 0.68 2.16 6.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 2.16 6.95
Diluted EPS 0.68 2.16 6.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
