    Manali Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore, down 35.42% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.67 crore in September 2022 down 35.42% from Rs. 403.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 90.21% from Rs. 119.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.56 crore in September 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 165.51 crore in September 2021.

    Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.95 in September 2021.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 93.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.60% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.67300.91403.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.67300.91403.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.56226.83173.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.84-32.7224.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.198.216.94
    Depreciation5.355.244.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.7447.3737.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6745.97157.25
    Other Income6.555.554.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2151.53161.39
    Interest1.701.761.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5149.76159.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.5149.76159.56
    Tax4.8012.6239.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.7137.14119.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.7137.14119.62
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.682.166.95
    Diluted EPS0.682.166.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.682.166.95
    Diluted EPS0.682.166.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am