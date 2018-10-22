Manali Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 183.52 crore, up 24.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 183.52 crore in September 2018 up 24.16% from Rs. 147.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.79 crore in September 2018 up 83.38% from Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.85 crore in September 2018 up 107.55% from Rs. 13.90 crore in September 2017.

Manali Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2017.

Manali Petro shares closed at 35.20 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 1.00% over the last 12 months.