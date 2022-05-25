 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manali Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.89 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.89 crore in March 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 333.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.94 crore in March 2022 down 21.86% from Rs. 92.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.53 crore in March 2022 down 17.66% from Rs. 130.59 crore in March 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in March 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 106.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.06% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.

Manali Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 360.89 399.49 333.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 360.89 399.49 333.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.95 206.94 169.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.96 -7.25 -5.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.76 7.60 5.23
Depreciation 5.07 5.49 3.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.05 42.33 37.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.10 144.38 123.56
Other Income 5.37 4.03 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.46 148.41 126.86
Interest 3.52 1.90 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.94 146.51 125.81
Exceptional Items -2.86 -- -1.40
P/L Before Tax 96.08 146.51 124.41
Tax 24.14 37.48 32.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.94 109.04 92.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.94 109.04 92.06
Equity Share Capital 86.03 86.03 86.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 6.34 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.18 6.34 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 6.34 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.18 6.34 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 01:11 pm
