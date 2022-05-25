Manali Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.89 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.89 crore in March 2022 up 8.26% from Rs. 333.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.94 crore in March 2022 down 21.86% from Rs. 92.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.53 crore in March 2022 down 17.66% from Rs. 130.59 crore in March 2021.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in March 2021.

Manali Petro shares closed at 106.40 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.06% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.