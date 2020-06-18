Manali Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.51 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.51 crore in March 2020 up 11.41% from Rs. 163.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 44.8% from Rs. 20.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in March 2020 down 27.94% from Rs. 21.08 crore in March 2019.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2019.

Manali Petro shares closed at 17.50 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.28% returns over the last 6 months and -22.57% over the last 12 months.